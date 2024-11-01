BBC journalist and presenter Holly Hamilton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a youngster, Holly was regularly recruited as her father’s ‘farmhand’, mucking in on the beef and arable farm in Greyabbey.

"I think anyone who has grown up on a farm knows what it's like; you literally have to have the wellies by the back door to be ready to go out, whether it's three o'clock in the morning, or after school,” says the 37-year-old TV and radio broadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was always my job to keep an eye on the cattle. I remember one time my dad was away, a cow was calving and we couldn’t get the vet, so he said ‘you’re just going to have to deal with this’. I literally jumped in in my school uniform, and used the cardigan to get a grip of the calf’s legs,” she laughs.

BBC presenter Holly Hamilton and her brother David on the family farm in Greyabbey, Co Down

The former Regent House pupil will be swapping cows for a big yellow bear on November 16, when she and husband, and fellow broadcaster, Connor Phillips once again present BBC Children in Need 2024 in Northern Ireland.

Holly says the show resonates even more with her now since becoming mum to three-year-old Fionn.

"Whenever we go out and meet the charities, and some of the children being helped by these charities, you do find yourself getting really emotional. When Pudsey arrives you see the excitement on the kids' faces. They just forget what any of their problems are for a few minutes. I love the joy that Pudsey and Children in Need brings."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly is also currently fronting a new consumer show for BBC NI called Consumer Fight Back, where she and her team chase the stories which really matter to consumers – everything from travel costs and deep fakes to ‘hello scams’ and child care charges.

Holly Hamilton is presenting this year's BBC Children in Need in Northern Ireland with husband Connor Philips

"I'm really enjoying it. I actually do find as I get older that I am someone who has learned to complain. I think it's important that we all do.”

She also enjoys the “detective work” aspect of the show - trying to track down the scammers.

“It's been really satisfying. I think a lot of the time in our roles, we often tell the stories, we rarely get to fix things. This has been such a great opportunity for me to do that, to actually be able to help people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly, who herself fell victim to scammers after her bank card was skimmed (when devices illegally installed on or inside ATMs capture card data), said the cases she finds hardest are when vulnerable people are targeted.

Holly Hamilton with her mum, Kim Hamilton

“These scammers are playing with people’s emotions, pretending to be a trusted source, like a bank or an employer, or a family member in need of money. Those are so hard because people feel this sense of shame. But they are the victim. It should be the scammers who feel bad.”

Holly, who has covered many auspicious occasions, including the Queen’s Jubilee, has a hectic and varied schedule of work commitments, with many early starts.

"I am definitely an expert at surviving on very little sleep. I am an early riser though, I think it's the farmer in me. The flip side of that is that I am no use to anybody after 10pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She co-presents Sunday Morning Live on BBC One with Sean Fletcher, which she adores, saying, "it’s the greatest team, we’re like a big family”. She also presents Radio 5 Live, Morning Live, and works for BBC Sport covering major events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Holly also stands in for Stephen Nolan when he’s away, deftly maintaining her equilibrium when things get a bit fractious on the topical radio show.

“When people get testy or upset, that's not about me. We are providing that platform for them to have their say. It’s about giving everybody a voice, and I know sometimes people don't want to hear other voices, but it's what makes it (the show) so important.”

Holly met husband Connor, who is from Jonesborough, South Armagh and “not a real culchie”, when they were both working for Downtown Radio. The live in Craigantlet and have been married six years, but she admits it wasn’t love at first sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was actually quite awkward, there was almost a bit of rivalry between us. I actually remember messaging a friend of mine and saying, ‘oh my goodness, this presenter, there's two of them actually, two presenters that do not like me, do not want a woman in the middle of all this mix.’ But then eventually, I remember we became really good friends, even when we were on air together, we were having good craic, and then he became my best friend.”

Working in the same industry, the pair understand the vagaries and challenges it can bring.

“I think it's nice having somebody who fully understands the business. Obviously with my work involving a lot of travel, there can be a lot of last minute changes, so I need someone who understands that, and can be quite flexible.

“For example, one time I had to leave a family holiday halfway through, and another time I turned up late for the family holiday. I don't think a lot of people would put up with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm away every weekend for work and Conor completely understands it, and supports me. And then in the same way, I pick up the slack if he’s over in England for Five Live. There's a lot of give and take.”

And at the centre of their world, is son Fionn.

“He's changed our lives so much. We were both very much career-driven. We were living in England, and living for work. And then Fionn came along and it very, very quickly became apparent that we wanted to come back to Northern Ireland for him. We wanted him to have a similar childhood that we had. We wanted his grandparents to be close by. And it's one of the reasons I was quite happy to try and make sure that my work wasn't going to be the be all and end all, because he's only this size for such a tiny amount of time.”

Whilst Holly’s dad would have loved her to be a vet (“to save on the vet bills,” she laughs) she followed in the career footsteps of her mother.

"My mum (Kim Hamilton) was a journalist at the Newtownards Chronicle before she retired, and I had my first ever byline in the newspaper when I was 11 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I always knew it was writing for me, even in primary school. I was always writing stories. I knew that I wanted to be a journalist. I think I was even influenced where I chose to go to university, as somebody told me one time that Dundee University was famous for three things, ‘jute, jam and journalism’. It was the best choice I could have made."

Both Holly and Connor are big supporters of integrated education.

“I think for Northern Ireland it really is the way forward. It's important for people to realise the joy and the brilliance of integrated education. It's not about burying the past, it's about learning about our individual histories together and helping children understand it together. I don't think any good comes from dividing children.”

When she isn’t working, Holly, a keen hockey player, enjoys keeping fit, long walks with Connor and Fionn, and listening to podcasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have taken up boxing, that surprises people because I’m only five foot two. I thought my mum would be appalled by it, but actually she said my grandad was a boxer back in the day.”

As for unfulfilled ambitions, the dynamic presenter is unambiguous.

“The one I would love to do in four years' time is the Olympics in LA,” says the diminutive presenter with the towering talent.