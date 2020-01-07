BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements has died suddenly at 47-years.

The broadcaster had presented the mid-morning Stephen Clements Show on the station since September.

The married father of two began his radio presenting career on Citybeat, and then hosted Q Radio's Breakfast Show for seven years.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston said: "We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

"Our thoughts are with Stephen's family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time."