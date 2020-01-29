Bear Grylls’ relatives to attend ferry memorial

Relatives of Bear Grylls will attend a service in Larne to remember those who perished on board the MV Princess Victoria ferry in 1953.

Family members of the late Sir Walter Smiles, who was a MP at Westminster in 1945, plan to attend the memorial service on Friday, 67 years after the tragedy.

The Princess Victoria monument on Chaine Memorial Road, Larne

Sir Walter was one of 135 people who perished in the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster on January 31, 1953.

During a severe windstorm, the ferry sank in the North Channel.

Lady Sarah Grylls (Sally), who is the mother of Bear Grylls, Lara Fawcett, Bear’s sister, and his cousin, Bevan Fawcett, will attend the service at Chaine Memorial Road on Friday.

Lady Sarah was Sir Walter’s grand-daughter.

The family, who lived in Donaghadee until 1980, said they were ‘honoured and privileged’ to be invited to the service.

The visit gives the family a chance to remember Sir Walter together with Lady Grylls’ mother, Patricia Ford (Lady Fisher), who succeeded her father as the first woman MP in Northern Ireland. Mrs Ford passed away in 1995.

She was the founder of the Women Caring Trust which helped young people from disadvantaged areas in Northern Ireland.

Lady Grylls and members of her family scattered her ashes at sea, over the exact spot where the wreck of the Princess Victoria now lies.

Her son Bear is a former SAS serviceman, survival instructor and honorary lieutenant-colonel.

Outside his military career he has gained fame as an adventurer, writer, television presenter and businessman.

He was the UK’s youngest ever Chief Scout when he was appointed in 2009.

Councillor Maureen Morrow, mayor of Mid and East Antrim, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome some members of the Grylls family to the borough, albeit for a very poignant occasion.

“The Princess Victoria disaster affected people both in Larne and further afield.

“It was an incredibly difficult time for the area and generations later people are still affected from the tragedy.

“I am glad the Grylls family could come to Larne to share their memories of their grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Lady Grylls said: “I was only 11 years of age when this tragedy happened but I can remember it as if it were yesterday.

“It is a great privilege for me and my daughter and grandson to be invited to Larne to lay a wreath to commemorate the tragic loss of so many lives 67 years ago.

“This visit is an opportunity to remember my grandfather, who I adored, and also my mother who was a wonderful lady.”

The memorial service will take place at 11am on Friday.