Belfast Cathedral set to welcome one of world's leading military bands

The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland will play the historical Belfast location on Wednesday, March 15 at 7.30pm and their appearance is highly anticipated.

The band, and their world-renowned corps of drums, perform throughout the United Kingdom and abroad in support of the Naval Service, entertaining audiences with their famous versatility.

The concert will highlight that diversity by including symphonic wind band music, ceilidh band, bagpipes and solo performances.

The impressive sight of the Royal Marines Band in action

Their musicians undergo rigorous musical training at the Royal Marines School of Music (RMSoM) in Portsmouth and their signature precision marching has seen them perform at prestigious venues and events across the UK and around the world – from the Royal Albert Hall and Horse Guards Parade in London, to the military tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, and other engagements across the globe.

The Band of Royal Marines Scotland is one of the five bands that make up the musical wing of the Royal Navy. The Scotland band, to this day remains the only one of the five RM Bands stationed north of Portsmouth

The master musicians of RM Band Scotland are highly skilled in at least two instruments – and often many more. Together, these versatile and talented musicians undertake a wide variety of ceremonial commitments across Scotland and the North of England.

Just some of the band’s recent engagements include the launch of the new Daring-class destroyers and the commissioning of the submarine HMS Astute.

In December, HMS Albion set sail from Italy after a five day visit during which the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland performed at iconic sites across Rome, including the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, and the Pincio Terrace.

As with all Royal Marines Bands, the men and women of the Royal Marine Band Scotland also perform a vital secondary role supporting the fleet during active operations, with a number of personnel having seen service in Afghanistan and Iraq.

When called on, instruments are set aside to provide military support on operations – as part of a medical team on board a casualty receiving ship, or supporting 3 Commando Brigade Royal Marines, their military role is just as vital as the musical one.

Known as being one of the world’s most versatile military bands, they combine a commitment to excellence, discipline and an active life supporting the Naval Service.

Even before the days of Sir Francis Drake and the Spanish Armada, music has played a key role in the military – keeping units marching in step, boosting morale and performing at ceremonial or state occasions. To this day, Royal Navy musicians still maintain this role, combined with a vital operational function of providing military support to the Royal Marines.