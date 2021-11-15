Belfast lord mayor Kate Nicholl to make history next year

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker.

Ms Nicholl posted on Twitter: “We’re so happy there will be a new addition to our family in May! I’m also looking forward to campaigning for affordable, flexible childcare for all – as well as the need for maternity provision for elected reps, having a baby should not be a barrier to entering politics.”

The replies soon came in, with lots of support from Alliance colleagues.

Deputy leader Stephen Farry wrote: “Wow!!!!!! Congratulations.”

Following this, Mayor of Lisburn and fellow Alliance councillor, Stephen Martin, replied: “Many many congratulations.”

Eoin Tennyson, another party member, wrote: “I love everything about this. Congratulations, Kate! And take care x.”

Other parties also welcomed the news.

The Green Party’s Aine Groogan replied: “Congratulations again! Delighted for you!”

Green Party councillor Si Lee, also said: “Warm congratulations.”

The DUP’s Peter Weir wrote: “Many congratulations.”

The Employers For Childcare also welcomed the news, writing: “Lovely news @KateNicholl & all the very best with everything – look after yourself. And happy to have a chat about childcare issues at any stage – great to have someone so high profile taking on this critical issue which affects many, many working families. Keep up the good work!”

