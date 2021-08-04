Belfast man Nigel Quinn completes marathon 500-mile cycle for African charity

Nigel Quinn, a retired barrister, after he completed a 500-mile cycle. A member of St Patrick's Church of Ireland Drumbeg, he has so far raised more than £11,600 for a village called Nyapeya in Uganda in partnership with the Diocese of Northern Uganda and co-ordinated and facilitated by Fields of Life.

Nigel Quinn began cycling on March 24 last year and was determined to continue for the duration of the lockdown.

The South Belfast man didn’t miss a day and when he had to go to a funeral in England he still did a cycle at 4am before setting off for the airport.

A member of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Drumbeg, Nigel has raised more than £11,600 for a school and community project at a Nyapeya village in Uganda, funded by friends and parishioners of the church (in partnership with the Diocese of Northern Uganda and facilitated by Fields of Life).

Nigel has visited the project site six times and said he has “grown to love the country and made many new friends.”

Speaking last year at the start of his fundraising challenge, Nigel outlined his motivation.

“Sadly due to the worldwide Coronavirus crisis not only is the school at Nyapeya closed but the entire country is in lockdown... for most people in Uganda the consequences are horrendous. Self isolation in closely knit communities is almost impossible and frequent hand washing a major challenge when fresh running water is a scarce commodity. Hunger and indeed starvation is looming for many people.

“Food prices are rocketing and people just cannot afford to eat. Fields of Life are rising to the challenge and seeking to raise emergency funds.

This will be used for health education and provision of food to the most need.”

Nigel previously cycled 13,000 miles (the equivalent of half way around the world) and raised £1,200 for the charity.

Chair of the NI Masters Athletics association, for athletes aged over 35, Nigel has run the Belfast Marathon 19 times.

Last year when the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, Nigel decided to substitute the official race with his own private marathon for the charity. He cycled the equivalent of a marathon (26.2 miles, or 42.2km) and then walked the same distance round his home.