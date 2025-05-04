Belfast marathon underway as thousands take to the streets challenging themselves and raising money for charities
The 26.2-mile route will take participants thought the east, south, west and north of Belfast before finishing in Ormeau Park.
The massive annual event also means widespread road closures, however, as well as changes to public transport timetables.
Roads on the route are now closed. They will begin to open from 11am as the race passes with the last routes remaining closed until approximately 4pm
Beginning in east Belfast, the area around Stormont and Upper Newtownards Road will be closed to through traffic from approximately 6am to 11am, as the runners head towards Beersbridge, Castlereagh and Montgomery Road areas.
A full road closure will then be in place on the Ravenhill Road from Albertbridge Road to Ormeau Embankment from 7am until noon.
Some disruption can be expected in the city centre approximately between 8.30am – 1pm with full road closures in place on Chichester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street areas.
Some further disruption can be expected on the Boucher Road (Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane) with a full road closure between 8am – 2pm approximately, as runners make their way onto Lislea Drive and Lisburn Road, marking their marathon halfway point.
Some disruption again in the city centre as runners take on the final stretch of the marathon from Donegall Quay onto Oxford Street and Lanyon Place (full road closure 9.30am – 3.30pm). Runners will make their way up Ormeau Road to the Rosetta Roundabout and complete their journey down Ravenhill Road, onto Ormeau Embankment for the finish at the Ozone Tennis Centre, Ormeau Park.
