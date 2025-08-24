Belfast Mela Day: Thousands turn Botanic Gardens into massive global party

The Belfast Mela festival at Botanic Gardens

​​Botanic Gardens in Belfast was transformed into a massive global party today as the city’s 19th Mela Festival finale, the traditional Mela Day, attracted thousands of people with six hours of non-stop global music, dance, food, wellbeing and art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, joined Nisha Tandon, Founder of the Belfast Mela to celebrate Northern Ireland’s cultural diversity with hosts U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly and more than 300 artists and hundreds of community participants who took part in this year’s nine-day festival.

Councillor Kelly said: “Belfast City Council is proud to support this incredible festival, and it’s been wonderful to witness the energy and excitement it’s brought across the past nine days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the spectacular Mela Carnival weaving through the city centre to today’s transformation of Botanic Gardens into a global village of culture and creativity, Mela has truly filled Belfast with magic and celebration.

Nisha Tandon, Mayor Tracy Kelly and Minister Pam Cameron at the Belfast Mela festival in Belfast.

“Thank you to the entire team behind Mela for their inspiring work. You continue to remind us how embracing and celebrating diverse cultural traditions brings richness, connection, and joy to our everyday lives.”

Nisha Tandon said: “Mela Day is the beating heart of our festival — a vibrant showcase of global music, dance, food, and art, brought to life by artists, performers, and communities from near and far.

“We are absolutely delighted with the amazing turnout for this year’s festival, one of our highest ever, as more and more people discovered the magic of Mela and came along to our events to taste the flavours of the world, dance to rhythms that span continents, discover new cultures, and take part in something truly special.