From tiny tamarins to bouncing baby wallabies, Belfast Zoo is bursting with new arrivals and hope for the future. Belfast Zoo is celebrating a very special spring baby boom, with a host of precious new arrivals born to some of the world’s rarest and most vulnerable species. In the Rainforest House, Linne’s two-toed sloth parents Priscita and Enrique have had their second baby in under a year - a rare and remarkable achievement for the species. Nearby, in the primate section, the Zoo is also celebrating the birth of a Colombian Spider Monkey, an endangered species threatened by habitat loss and hunting. Photo: Belfast Zoo