it is celebrating a very special spring baby boom, with a host of precious new arrivals born to some of the world’s rarest and most vulnerable species.
1. A baby sloth
From tiny tamarins to bouncing baby wallabies, Belfast Zoo is bursting with new arrivals and hope for the future. Belfast Zoo is celebrating a very special spring baby boom, with a host of precious new arrivals born to some of the world’s rarest and most vulnerable species. In the Rainforest House, Linne’s two-toed sloth parents Priscita and Enrique have had their second baby in under a year - a rare and remarkable achievement for the species. Nearby, in the primate section, the Zoo is also celebrating the birth of a Colombian Spider Monkey, an endangered species threatened by habitat loss and hunting. Photo: Belfast Zoo
2. Meerkat pups
Whether you’re hoping to spot a sleepy baby sloth, watch playful meerkat pups, or see five fast-growing emu chicks strut their stuff, there’s never been a better time to visit Belfast Zoo. These young animals aren’t just adorable - they’re ambassadors for their species and symbols of hope for a wilder, healthier planet. Photo: Belfast Zoo
3. A baby Wallaby
In the Zoo’s ‘Animals of Australia’ habitat, there’s double the reason to celebrate. Emu pair, Bruce and Sheila have welcomed an incredible five fluffy chicks, while a baby wallaby joey is also beginning to peek out from its mother’s pouch. Both species are new additions to Belfast Zoo and are already delighting visitors. Photo: Belfast Zoo
4. Cotton Top Tamarin Baby
Among the newest arrivals is a cotton-top tamarin, one of the most endangered primates on the planet. Born to experienced parents Vicky and Spencer, this is their ninth baby since arriving at the Zoo. With fewer than 2,000 mature individuals left in the wild, according to the IUCN Red List, every birth of this critically endangered monkey is a beacon of hope. Photo: Belfast Zoo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.