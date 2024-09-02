Beragh: The Royal Black Institution has marked the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the Last Saturday in Northern Ireland
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:54 BST
The Royal Black Institution has marked the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the Last Saturday.
More than 17,000 attended parades in Ballymena, Killyleagh, Ballygawley, Holywood, Beragh and Raphoe. About 300 marching bands took part in the events.
1. Royal Black Institution Ô Last Saturday Ô parade in Beragh, Co Tyrone. Castlederg Choosen Few RBP 556 Picture by Brian Little
2. Royal Black Institution Ô Last Saturday Ô parade in Beragh, Co Tyrone. Pride of William, Auld Boys, Donemana , Co Tyrone Picture by Brian Little
3. Royal Black Institution Ô Last Saturday Ô parade in Beragh, Co Tyrone. The main parade marches into the village of Beragh. Picture by Brian Little
4. Royal Black Institution Ô Last Saturday Ô parade in Beragh, Co Tyrone. Sir Knights William Abernethy, Alan Rainey and Jim Emery Picture by Brian Little
