Tributes are being paid to the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, who has sadly died.

In a social media post on Wednesday morning (March 19), her son Gordon Adger announced: “It is with great sadness that the Adger family say farewell to the true North Star of our lives. Our mother, our mum.

“Beth Adger moved on to her next adventure and left us with a void that can never be filled. A woman overflowing with love, honour and dedication to everyone in her life showed us all what it meant to be loved.

“We will miss your laughter, your smile, your words of encouragement, your words of wisdom. We’ll even miss being told off.”

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE who has died. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson DUP said: “I would like to express my condolences to the family of Beth Adger MBE, a long serving, loyal, dedicated member of the DUP who represented the party on the old Ballymena Council and current Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“Beth’s electoral success was an indication of the loyalty her constituents held for her hard work. Both as Deputy Mayor and Mayor, she gave total dedication to the post which she clearly loved and was proud to serve in. She will be dearly missed by her party colleagues.”

Ald Adger was a Braid representative who became first citizen last June. In December 2014, Beth was honoured by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the New Year Honours list with an MBE whilst a Ballymena councillor for services to local government and to young people in Northern Ireland.

In 2022, she was “deeply honoured and delighted” to be the first ever person from Northern Ireland to be appointed to the prestigious position of president of the National Association of Councillors (UK) by her colleagues.

Amazing Person

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: “Beth was an amazing person who dedicated her life to public service and helping others, including the many children she fostered.

“Beth cared deeply about her community and despite her illness in recent months, she continued to carry out her duties as Mayor with distinction. Please keep Beth’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this sad time.”

Party colleague East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee said: “What an incredible woman. She approached everything with kindness and love. She will be deeply missed by us all.”

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ballymena Sinn Fein Cllr Breanainn Lyness said: “I am deeply saddened to hear this news. Beth was a truly kind and lovely person, and I’m so grateful for her guidance and support during my time as her deputy. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family during this difficult time. God bless.”

DUP council group leader Larne Lough DUP Cllr Gregg McKeen said: “Sad news this morning on the passing of our friend and colleague, Beth was committed to making Mid and East Antrim a better place for us to live and work.

“Beth will be sadly missed by us all within the DUP group on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family at this difficult time.”

Knockagh DUP Clllr Peter Johnston said: “Tragic news for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Beth was a genuinely inspirational woman who dedicated her life to public service and to her family and the many children she fostered.

“Last month, she was ill but still managed to chair a full rates meeting and keep us all in order! My thoughts and prayers will be with her family over the coming days and months.”

Party colleague Cllr Marc Collins, also a Knockagh representative, said: “A massive loss to council and our DUP group. Beth faced down her illness with bravery and always with a smile on her face but never lost the ability to keep 40 councillors in line! Thank you for your friendship, guidance and advice since I first joined council back in 2019.”

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Alderman Andrew Wilson said: “Sad news this morning. Alderman Beth Adger MBE has passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family circle at this difficult time.”

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said: “I am truly sorry and saddened to learn of the death of the current Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Beth Adger.

“Beth was a dedicated public representative in Ballymena for many years and her appointment as Mayor this year was a fitting tribute to those years of public service. My thoughts and prayers are with her friends, family and DUP colleagues at this sad and difficult time.”

Braid Alliance Cllr Chelsea Harwood said: “I’m so deeply saddened to hear about Beth’s passing this morning. She was an incredible woman who was extremely generous with her time and meant so much to her family and friends.

“A long-serving councillor in my DEA (District Electoral Area), her presence will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends in this extremely difficult and sad time.”