​Danny Campbell was on holiday in Greece last October when he received a phone call with a job offer that was too good to turn down.

The former Commercial Director of St Andrews Links Trust was offered the position of General Manager of Royal Portrush Golf Club, just as the countdown to The 153rd Open in 2025 was getting into full swing.

It felt like history repeating itself for Danny who had joined St Andrews in 1999 just as the Old Course was gearing up to host The Open.

He said: “I had to hit the ground running then and it’s the same now, everything else in my life is on hold until after July, my main focus is The Open.

“I am incredibly excited to have joined Royal Portrush as General Manager. I believe Portrush has a real opportunity for growth, and I don’t think there is anywhere else I’d rather have moved to.”

It’s a giant time for golf in Northern Ireland, which was named Best Golf Destination in Western Europe by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators recently.

Preparations for The 153rd Open (13-20 July) are Danny’s number one priority but embracing Northern Ireland’s giant spirit, putting down roots on the Causeway Coast and integrating into the local community are all things the Kent native is looking forward to.

He said: “My focus is very much on Royal Portrush hosting The Open in July but beyond that I am looking forward to finding a home and settling down in Northern Ireland.

The Open takes place at Royal Portrush from July 13-20, 2025

“I was at The Open in 2019 and the atmosphere was electric, even if the weather wasn’t on our side. We stayed in a rented house in Ballycastle and we really loved it, it was such a beautiful place to stay.

“Once The Open is over, I’m looking forward to playing some of Northern Ireland’s great golf courses. I played Portstewart the last time I was here but I am hungry to explore and experience other courses.”

Danny joins Royal Portrush after spending 25 years at St Andrews Links Trust. During his time there the Old Course hosted five Championships with Danny directly involved working with The R&A on four of them.

He said: “When I moved to St Andrews to start the commercial operation, I thought I would only be there for a few years, but I ended up staying a lot longer. On my first day, I discovered I had an office and a phone and that was about it, everything had to be built from the ground up.

“By the time I was leaving we had a team of 250 people which is more than the number of people who worked across all seven of the courses the St Andrews Links Trust managed when I arrived.

“I absolutely loved every minute of my time in Scotland, it is where I had the pleasure of doing something I love every day.

“But I am looking forward to enjoying Northern Ireland every bit as much, I am very excited to be here. The warm and friendly welcome I received was wonderful and both this role and opportunity will allow me to really get under the skin of this place.

“I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for Portrush too. The Open delivers significant economic benefits for the host town and wider area.

“Investment coming to the town will only benefit the experience of people coming here to enjoy the golf and our hospitality. The hospitality in particular is something people from Northern Ireland can be rightly proud of.

“If we continue to do our jobs, protect the landscape of our phenomenal course and do things in a sustainable way then Royal Portrush will have opportunities to attract more marquee events in the future.

“Portrush’s reputation has been elevated thanks to the success of The Open in 2019.

“Of course, less than a year later Covid struck and it was a blow for all golf destinations, not just Portrush. But the bounce back in terms of visitor numbers has been significant and that’s because the quality of the course and the destination continue to make their mark internationally.”

Golf tourism across Northern Ireland is increasing with its economic impact rising by £16.2million since 2019 to £68.2million in 2023 – the highest figure ever recorded for golf tourism here.

The quality of golf courses here has certainly been an enticement, so too has the global exposure delivered by The Open.

As well as two of the top ten ranked courses internationally - at Royal County Down and Royal Portrush - Northern Ireland boasts a rich golfing history and a range of spectacular courses for visitors to choose from.

For example, the Faldo Course at Lough Erne Resort in County Fermanagh was recently named sixth in Golf World’s Top 100 Parkland Courses in the UK and Ireland.

With over 90 courses on offer, a perfect blend of links and parkland, golfers and visitors alike can enjoy the tremendous offering no matter where they choose to stay.