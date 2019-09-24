‘Big Rock’ actor hopes for more movie roles

Aspiring Magherafelt actor Chris Finlayson couldn’t believe he had landed a role in Battle at Big Rock Jurassic World.

The father-of-two plays the laid back American biker Greg and has a small speaking role in the short film.

Now the 36-year-old wants to take his success further by finding an agent who will secure him more acting roles.

At 6ft 4ins tall, the former personal trainer has been an extra in Games of Thrones for three seasons; Krypton, and Viking Destiny on Netflix.

Born in Scotland, Chris landed the part in Battle at Big Rock purely by chance.

A friend tagged him on Facebook in a post from Louise Kiely Casting, which gave away very few details about the role.

“They were looking for a biker with a flawless American accent,” he explained.

“I didn’t think I had a chance because there were other actors in for it. But I thought I would give it a go for the experience.

“When I won the part I did not know what it was for until I went for the costume fitting.”

Most of the filming for his part took place at Ardmore Studios, Bray, near Dublin.

At just over eight minutes duration, Battle at Big Rock is a massive hit on Youtube and has been viewed several million times since being posted.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow it is set a year after Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, when rogue beasts wreak havoc on a family camping trip.

It stars André Holland, Melody Hurd, Natalie Martinez and Pierson Salvador play the family fighting to survive the dinosaurs.

Chris is eager to capitalise on his success and has even contacted some of the stars to ask for them for assistance.

He said for anyone to land a role in a film like Battle at Big Rock without the help of an agent is unheard of.

“This is what I want to do. I want to strike now when the iron is hot,” he continued.

“I’ve come so close now that I don’t want to let it go. I’ve got this far by myself and I’ve now hit a wall. That is why I need an agent to keep things moving.”