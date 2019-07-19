Bikers to pay tribute to Darren Keys

Motorcyclists are to be welcomed to Ballylinney Presbyterian Church today to pay their respects to road racer, Darren Keys.

The 34-year-old was killed following a high-speed accident at the Walderstown Road Races in Co Westmeath on Sunday.

Darren was the dearly loved and loving husband of Justine and devoted father of Charlie, Molly and Harry.

A service will be held in Ballylinney Presbyterian Church at noon followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.

Parking has been organised beside the church for anyone wishing to ride their bike to the service.

A fundraising page set up to raise money for Darren’s family has raised over £7,500 at the time of going to print.

If you would like to make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com/f/darren-keys-memorial-fund-94?fbclid=IwAR1N8kpSPKrMeGI4h2W0qoLYGqT2qhN-9X9rC8uaDP8YW8W1LdDHIVrbaUU