Billy Kennedy: ​Sleepy village of Scarva is about to come to life with celebrations

‘Scarva Day’ takes place on Monday this year, when 5,000 members of the Royal Black will parade through the village

​The Scarva 'Sham Fight' celebrations in the tiny Co Down village are expected to be bigger this year, with about 20 additional preceptories and bands taking part from Co Londonderry, Ballymena and Belfast.

This year's event will include a parade by 5,000 members of the Royal Black Institution headed by 100 top quality bands.

Centrepiece of the day will be the traditional 'Sham Fight' enacted on the lawns of the historic Scarvagh House where King William and his army passed on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in June 1690.

‘Scarva Day’ on July 13 (this year it falls on Monday, July 14) significantly marks historic chapters that date back to the weeks leading up the Battle of the Boyne on July 1, 1690 with the colourful mock battle complimented by the highly dignified parade, making it a celebration for the tens of thousands of loyalists who number an estimated 100,000 in an atmosphere totally devoid of tension.

Traditionally, the sleepy little village (population 350) on the county Armagh/Down border alongside the Belfast-Dublin rail link comes to life on July 13 with accents to be heard not just of Northern Ireland origin, but from other parts of the UK, the Irish Republic and, indeed, distant shores of America and the English-speaking Commonwealth countries.

The Williamite victory over the Jacobite forces in the late 17th century is enacted before a captive audience on the spacious lawns of Scarvagh Demesne by ‘Royal’ principals who jostle in “sword play” over a 30-minute encounter.

The two ‘monarchs’ enter the Scarva demesne on horse-back, accompanied by their aides - William’s ‘Duke Schomberg’ and James’s ‘General Patrick Sarsfield’. The climax is when the green standard of ‘King James’ is lowered by the red-shirted “soldiers” of 'William', to loud cheers from assembled throng.

No one ever expects an upset in the Scarva mock battle - the bookies are not interested in offering odds - and, after an enjoyable encounter, ‘William’ triumphs, of course, astride his white charger.

The Scarva parade consists of Royal Black preceptories mainly from Portadown, Tandragee, Banbridge, Newry, Markethill, Rathfriland, Mourne and Lower Iveagh (Dromore).

The dozen Lurgan district preceptories and bands formerly paraded in Scarva, but this tradition ceased in the early 20th century and they instead went to Bangor for an excursion, a tradition which continues. Royal Black Institution banners colourfully portray many Old Testament Biblical scenes like David at the Brook, the Burning Bush, and Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

The rich banner colours provide a blending backcloth to the rich oak and chestnut trees in the demesne and crowds of spectators are lined 10 to 20-deep as the mile-long parade makes its way from Scarva main street to Scarvagh House, owned by the Buller family.

After moving past Scarvagh House, the ‘Blackmen’ pass a Spanish chestnut tree, where King William is said to have pitched his tent and tethered his horse in the overnight stay in Scarva in June 1690, before moving to the Boyne.

The Royal Black Institution is a Reformed Protestant organisation, with a membership of about 17,000, and a religious service is held after the ‘Sham Fight’, with resolutions reaffirming loyalty to the British throne, upholding the Reformed principles and maintenance of the United Kingdom link.

But Scarva on July 13 is not all about symbolic “fighting”, marching and speeches. It is also a social occasion when families and friends come together to renew relationships.

A dry day at Scarva means throngs of people are stretched on the lawns and fields for picnics in front of Scarvagh House; a wet day dampens proceedings, and there have been a few soggy occasions, as the crowds seek shelter under the rain dripping canopy of trees, soaked, but still determined to capture the spirit of the day.

King William’s connection with Scarva is penned in Lewis’s Topographical Dictionary of Ireland (1837) under the heading of ‘Scarvagh’.

“Here the army of William III, under Duke Schomberg, first rendezvoused after landing in Ireland, the camp extending in two lines from Loughbrickland to Scarvagh Pass and Pointz Pass (Poyntzpass). A venerable oak in Scarvagh demesne is still shown as that under which the Royal tent was pitched”.

Former Scarva Church of Ireland rector, English-born the late Rev Dr Michael Dewar, in his book ‘The Scarva Story’, recounts Duke Schomberg’s men lay under canvas throughout the winter of 1689-90, with many of his English soldiers falling victims to the rigours of the harsh Irish climate.

Dr Dewar recalls: “Then in mid-summer 1690 came the lightning march from Carrickfergus where William had landed on June 14. Dutch-born Schomberg (William was also Dutch) met the King at White House on the road to Belfast and after a ‘royal’ welcome took the road southwards through Belfast, Lambeg, Lisburn, Blaris, Hillsborough, and Banbridge at Huntley, in the direction of Loughbrickland and Scarva.

“At Scarva what an amazing spectacle the great Williamite army must have presented to the wondering eyes of our forbears as it passed up the main street on the way to the gathering place which is now Scarva demesne. Leaving at 2pm on June 26, the army passed through Newry to Ardee and the Boyne Waternear Drogheda itself. The Gap of the North again!”, wrote Dr Dewar.

In 1783 an event in the townland of Lisnagade near Scarva may well have led to the rise of the modern-day Sham Fight.

A skirmish ensued at Lisnagade Fort between Protestant ‘Peep of Day Boys’ and Roman Catholic ‘Hearts of Steel’ groups. The Protestant group, forerunners of those who brought the Orange Order into being after the Battle of the Diamond near Loughgall in September 1795, drove off the opposing forces and, in subsequent years, they held a sham fight in nearby Scarva to mark the victory.

Sham Fights are not peculiar to Scarva. They were held at different locations through the 18th and 19 centuries - at Lurgan, Portadown, Keady, Divernagh near Bessbrook, in Co Tyrone villages, and at Bandon, Co Cork, a Protestant stronghold over several hundred years.

The Scarva celebrations now rank high on the Northern Ireland tourist calendar. The event has a very special atmosphere, for many, more unique than even the Twelfth.

