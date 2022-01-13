Former Bishop of Clougher Brian Hannon

The funeral service of the former Bishop of Clogher, the Right Revd Brian Hannon took place in St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, where he had served as rector and dean before becoming bishop.

The Right Revd Lord Eames OM, former Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said his fellow clergyman was a sincere man of faith who lived every day the faith he preached.

Lord Eames said: “He cared for the people of Clogher Diocese as though they were parishioners of a large parish – he knew them as individuals, he knew their problems and through the darkness of the Troubles he carried their pain on his heart.

“I will long remember him moving among the beds of Enniskillen hospital on the day of the Enniskillen bomb as together he and I sought to bring some comfort to those in such tragic circumstances.”

Bishop Hannon was born in Lurgan in 1936 while his father, Revd Gordon Hannon, was serving as rector of Shankill Parish.

He served as a curate in All Saints Church, Clooney in 1961 before going on to be elected Bishop of Clogher in 1986. He retired in 2001 on his 65th birthday.

Bishop Hannon is survived by his wife Maeve and sons Desmond, Brendan and Neil, and brothers David and Michael.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Hannon family, Neil, singer with the Divine Comedy, said: “Even after so many years of retirement, and his subsequent long and debilitating illness, the esteem in which he is held appears wholly undiminished.

“Dad practised what he preached. Always had time for people. Always looked for ways to unite the community rather than divide it. The genuine warmth and fondness with which he is remembered is a wonderful testament to this, and such a comfort to us right now. It makes this time a little less sad, a little more celebratory. We’re very grateful.

“As a family we will miss Dad so much. He was a loving and generous husband. My parents’ marriage was a partnership that withstood the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune with grace, courage and dedication. And Desmond, Brendan and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. Intelligent, patient, encouraging, interested, fun. We will be trying to live up to his example for as long as we live.”

Following the service, a private burial took place in Craghan Cemetery, Ballinamallard.

The service which had restricted numbers of people attending due to social distancing regulations, was livestreamed on the Enniskillen Cathedral website (www.enniskillencathedral.com) and is now available to view again.

