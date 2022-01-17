Blue Monday, which falls on the third Monday in January is often dubbed the most depressing day of the year.

The date supposedly causes the lowest moods of the year due to post Christmas blues and financial worries, the dark mornings and cold weather.

However, many people query the theory behind Blue Monday and if it is scientifically accurate or just a clever PR stunt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what is the history behind Blue Monday and does it have much meaning?

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday is often dubbed the most depressing day of the year due to post Christmas blues, financial worries and the dark and cold January weather.

However, despite the day often being a hot topic every January, there actually is no scientific basis for it.

Blue Monday was started originally as a PR campaign in 2004, when Sky Travel set psychologist Cliff Arnall the task of creating a scientific formula for the January blues.

And, so Blue Monday was born, as the supposed most depressing day of the year.

The day was then used as a promotional tool to encourage people to book holidays, but the name has stuck.

Since 2004, many scientists have discredited this theory as baseless pseudoscience, including the psychologist Cliff Arnall himself, who has since said the date is meaningless.

When is Blue Monday 2022?

Blue Monday falls on the third Monday in January, which this year falls on January 17.