BMA tribute to race death GP Paul Conn

A family doctor killed in a weekend motor racing accident has been praised by his professional body as a “tireless” worker in the primary care sector.

North Belfast GP Dr Paul Conn, who lived in Lisburn, was fatally injured while competing at the Kirkistown race circuit on the Ards Peninsula on Saturday.

The death of the 60-year-old father of three was the first car racing fatality at the track since 1965.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of BMA’s Northern Ireland general practitioners committee (NIGPC), said: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death over the weekend of our dear friend and colleague, Dr Paul Conn.

“As well as being a highly respected GP and clinician, Paul was an active member of the BMA for 20 years, serving on both NIGPC and the Local Medical Committee.”

Dr Stout added: “During this time he worked tirelessly for primary care across Northern Ireland. He will be very much missed by his friends and colleagues in both primary and secondary care here.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

A death notice for Dr Conn states: “Following a private committal, a celebration of Paul’s life will be held in Malone House, Barnett Demesne, Belfast BT9 5PB on Thursday at 2pm. Dark clothing not necessary.”