BMX is in our DNA, say Northern Ireland racers

GRAEME COUSINS tracks the resurgence of the sport of BMX among riders young and not so young.

Many people would be forgiven for thinking that BMX racing was consigned to the 80s dustbin along with Atari computers, leg warmers and Kajagoogoo.

Paul and Lee-Anne McClintock with children Lucy, Emily and Elijah at Lisburn BMX Club.' Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

However, in recent years the track sport has experienced a resurgence, as those young boys who enjoyed BMX in their formative years in the 1980s have picked up the baton again as senior racers.

One of the 80s BMX stars who competed throughout the UK and Europe three decades ago was Brian Mallon.

When his children found his old trophies in his roof space it kickstarted their interest in the sport.

After Brian talked with some former racing buddies on social media, Lisburn BMX Club was brought back to life in 2012 at the same spot – Bells Lane in Lambeg – where racers had hit top speeds and practised bunny hops a generation ago.

George Gordon, Chairman of Lisburn BMX Club and Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of LCCC's Leisure & Community Development Committee with members of the club (L to R) Joshua Eagleson, Sorcha McConnell, Noah Kelly, Amy McConnell and Finn McConnell

Brian, now club secretary, said: “It had given us a good life back then, travelling and taking part in big competition across the UK and Europe.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to start up the club again so that others can have the same experience.”

Having reformed in 2012, the club secured funding to allow it to build a new track which was opened in 2016. It remains the only national standard track in Northern Ireland and regularly hosts club and national races.

Chairman of Lisburn BMX Club George Gordon said: “There has been a surge of interest in BMX racing across Northern Ireland in recent years.

Jamie Harron (green helmet) in action

“Lisburn BMX Club has more than 170 members, ranging in age from four years old to people aged over 50.

“It’s a sport for everyone and we’re encouraging all BMX enthusiasts, and those with a slight curiosity about the sport, to come along and find out more.”

The McClintock family have found BMX is a sport that all the family can enjoy.

Paul McClintock, 37, who is originally from Ballymena but has been living in Lisburn for over 10 years, said: “It was my eldest daughter Lucy who got us all into it.

Jacob Jamison with some of the trophies he won at a recent meeting in England

“Cycling was really the only sport she was interested in. We all enjoyed going out on the bikes as a family, along the towpaths.

“We discovered the club up the road from us. Then we all started.”

Any given Tuesday or Thursday night and most weekends you are likely to see the family of five vying for pole position on the Lambeg track.

He added: “It can get a wee bit competitive between us.

“It’s mainly the kids – Lucy (nine) and Emily (six) – who go in for the competitions and my wife Lee-Anne has started racing a bit more.

“Elijah is only four, he’s getting to grips with the gears, he hasn’t really raced as such but he loves going round the track.”

Jacob on his bike at the age of two

Paul said: “It’s a great family activity. It’s something that we’re all into, we all enjoy it. It’s nice to have somewhere so close to us.

“I had a bike back in the 80s when BMX it was in its heyday but I wouldn’t have been racing. I’ve got into it second time round.”

Another BMX-mad family are the McGintys from Lisburn – Michele, 38, and David, 41, and their children Ethan, eight, and Caleb, six.

Michele said: “We took the boys down about a year ago. Sorcha (McConnell, the club’s child safeguarding officer) managed to convince me to get on a bike and my husband David got on as well.

“We were down there anyway so we thought we’d give it a go.

“We would have done a wee bit of cycling on the towpath on a mountain bike, but nothing like this.”

She added: “I love it now. It’s never too old to start. We all really enjoy it.

“The main reason we do it is to encourage the boys to do the best they can.

“The boys are coming on really well.”

Sadly BMX is not a sport that all the family can take part in.

Michele said: “We’ve an older fella, he’s 19.

“It was him originally who was interested in downhill racing on the track at Lisburn but his kneecap came out so he can’t really do it any more. It’s a real pity but he’s happy that his wee brothers are racing.”

One of the young stars at the forefront of the BMX revival in Northern Ireland is Jamie Harron.

He may only be eight but the Belfast lad has already taken on the best the BMX world has to offer in British and world championships.

His father Kris explained how his son got involved in the sport: “Jamie has always loved bikes since he was two.

“We were at the BMX track at Ormeau Park one day and we met a couple of boys from Belfast City BMX Club.

“Jamie joined the club and has never looked back.”

Kris, 42, said: “We went to the BMX World Championships this July in Belgium and he made the semi final.

“He crashed in the semis, it wasn’t completely his fault, he was going well. It’s just one of those things, it’s racing at the end of the day.”

Earlier this year Jamie also picked up his first win at the British Championships in Manchester.

His father said: “We have to do a bit of travelling around for events but the sport is really growing. Hopefully there will be more events at home like the Lisburn Open.” (More details about the Lisburn Open are included at the bottom of this story).

Kris and Jamie are members of Belfast BMX Club and while Ormeau is their local track Kris commented that it is only suitable for practice, not national races.

“We’re hoping to get a proper built track in Belfast as the sport continues to grow,” said Kris.

He continued: “BMX is a good feeder sport for motorbikes though I’d hope to keep Jamie more into bikes, maybe mountain biking or cycle cross, maybe when he’s older cycling on the roads.

“Geraint Thomas (Tour de France winner), Mark Cavendish and Chris Hoey (both Olympic medallists) were all BMX born and bred.

“BMX took a wee dip from the early nineties, but thankfully those same boys have brought it back again here.

“They’re the ones who built the track in Lisburn. It’s great that they’re racing again in their own categories.

“BMX is on the rise again with the young kids getting into it. It’s great sport for kids.

“It’s safe, they’re well covered through protection gear. It’s off the roads, it’s well marshalled and monitored.”

Making great strides in the world of balance bike racing is Jacob Jamison.

The east Belfast schoolboy who recently turned six will take part in his biggest event to date when he travels to the US next week.

The Strider Cup World Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina attracts competitors from around the world however Jacob, a pupil at Loughview Primary School, will be the only entrant from Northern Ireland.

The difference between strider bikes – often called balance bikes – and regular bicycles is the absence of pedals. Riders build momentum with their feet then launch themselves along the track.

Jacob’s father Peter said: “I used to race BMX bikes all through the eighties, when Jacob came along he took an early interest in bikes.

“I got him onto a plastic trike at the start then he got his first balance bike.

“Jacob did his first strider bike race when he was two.”

Fast forward four years and Jacob is competing in both strider bike racing and BMX racing.

His dad said: “He’s the first one from Northern Ireland to go to the Strider Cup in England and will be the first to compete in America.

“We fly out on September 28, the race is the following Saturday (October 5).

“No matter what happens it’s an experience. I believe he’s got a really good chance to do well in it.

“The main thing is he really enjoys it.

“He’s racing the BMX bikes as well. He’s third overall in the Irish championships.

“He’s flying in it as well.

“Because he’s getting older the strider bike will be hung up after this year and he’ll concentrate on BMX.”

Peter added: “From the day and hour he sat on a bike you could see he had a natural ability.

“Jacob has no fear when he’s on a bike.

“I didn’t learn as early as he did. I didn’t learn to ride a bike until around seven from what I remember.

“I progressed through BMX and went to the British Championships over in England and finished fifth in 1989.

“This is a second boom in BMX racing. It’s great to see.”

Of the safety of BMX racing he said: “I’ve seen some broken bones, but it’s not too bad in terms of injuries.

“Some of the quicker boys in Lisburn would be getting up to 30mph.”

• Lisburn BMX Club is hosting the very first Lisburn Open this Saturday and Sunday supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The event will have the largest prize purse ever on the island of Ireland in regards to BMX racing and will take place in the club’s home track at Lambeg.

First prize in the 15+ Open Race is £650, with an overall minimum prize purse of £1,500. There will also be a HoleShot Race with £350 awarded to first place in the 15+ category, and a minimum prize purse of £500.

Adults and children as young as four can take part in the competition, with 16 categories and over 120 races scheduled across the two days.

Chair of the council’s Leisure & Community Development committee, James Tinsley, said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh is home to the only national BMX track in Northern Ireland and we’re encouraging people of all ages to come down and enjoy this newly revived sport.”

If you’re a UCI Licence holder and would like to take part in the competition, you can register at www.thelisburnopen.co.uk. Registration is £15 for those aged 15 and under and £25 for the over 15s. Entry is free for spectators.