Published 9th May 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:21 BST
A body has been found close to the North West 200 start and finish area at Rinagree Point. Northern Ireland's biggest outdoor sporting event attracts over 100,000 people to the North Coast every year. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
A body has been found on the shoreline close to the start/finish area at the North West 200, the News Letter understands.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Friday morning at Rinagree Point.

Police and the Coastguard are involved in a recovery operation.

Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event, the North West 200 attracts crowds in excess of 100,000 to the North Coast each year.

Racing at the event commenced on Thursday evening and will continue with the main programme of six races on Saturday around 8.9-miles of public roads linking the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine.

Further details to come.

