Body discovered close to North West 200 course on shoreline - Police launch investigation

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 9th May 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered near Rinagree Point in Portrush on Friday close to the North West 200 course on the Ballyreagh Road.Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered near Rinagree Point in Portrush on Friday close to the North West 200 course on the Ballyreagh Road.
A body has been found on the shoreline close to the start/finish area at the North West 200.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Friday morning at Rinagree Point.

Police and HM Coastguard were tasked to assist with the recovery.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Coleraine are investigating the discovery of a body in the Ballyreagh Road area of Portrush, following a report made shortly after 9.30am this morning, Friday 9th May.

The North West 200, Northern Ireland's biggest outdoor sporting event, attracts over 100,000 people to the North Coast every year. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)The North West 200, Northern Ireland's biggest outdoor sporting event, attracts over 100,000 people to the North Coast every year. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
“There are no further details at this time.”

Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event, the North West 200 attracts crowds in excess of 100,000 to the North Coast each year.

Racing at the event commenced on Thursday evening and will continue with the main programme of six races on Saturday around 8.9-miles of public roads linking the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine.

