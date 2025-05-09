Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered near Rinagree Point in Portrush on Friday close to the North West 200 course on the Ballyreagh Road.

A body has been found on the shoreline close to the start/finish area at the North West 200.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Friday morning at Rinagree Point.

Police and HM Coastguard were tasked to assist with the recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Coleraine are investigating the discovery of a body in the Ballyreagh Road area of Portrush, following a report made shortly after 9.30am this morning, Friday 9th May.

The North West 200, Northern Ireland's biggest outdoor sporting event, attracts over 100,000 people to the North Coast every year. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“There are no further details at this time.”

Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor sporting event, the North West 200 attracts crowds in excess of 100,000 to the North Coast each year.