Body found in search for man who went missing on Lough Erne
A body has been found after a two-week search for a man who went missing in Lough Erne.
By David Young, PA
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police said officers investigating the disappearance of Michael McGirr had recovered a body on Saturday afternoon. The PSNI said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Mr McGirr, 32, was last seen on a boat off Car Island on October 29. The boat was found two days after he went missing.
Search and rescue services were assisted by locals in the extensive search for Mr McGirr, who was known as Mac.