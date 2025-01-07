'Body found' in search for missing Belfast man John George in Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body has reportedly been found in Spain by those investigating the disappearance of John George.

The Belfast man, also known as John Hardy, 37, had gone missing in the Alicante region in mid-December.

There were reports tonight that the Spanish police had been in contact with Mr George’s family about the discovery of a body, pending formal identification of the remains.