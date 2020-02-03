Body of man found outside Antrim during search for missing Patrick Gibbons - post mortem to take place

Police have confirmed that the body of a man was yesterday discovered in the Six Mile Water area of Antrim.

The response was made after a request for information about missing Patrick Gibbons.

Patrick Gibbons - PSNI image

A PSNI spokesman said: "Formal identification and a post mortem will take place in due course.

"The family of missing 54 year old man Patrick Gibbons have been made aware.

"Police would like to thank the public and Community Search and Rescue for their assistance. "

Earlier an appeal for information about Mr Gibbons went out on PSNI Facebook.

Extensive searches under way for missing man