Body of NI man David Grayson recovered days after he is reported missing

David Grayson (69) was reported missing on Monday afternoon but had not been seen since the early hours of Saturday, October 30 when he left the Top of the Town Bar, Antrim.

Inspector Julian Buchanan is urging anyone who believes they saw David at any time between Saturday and Monday to get in touch with police.

Inspector Buchanan said: “As part of our investigation into the circumstances of David’s death we are keen to establish when and where he may have entered the water and to give his family those answers.

missing David Grayson