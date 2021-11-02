Body of Northern Ireland man David Grayson recovered from Lough Neagh days after he is reported missing
Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing the movements of a man whose body was recovered from Lough Neagh, close to Massereene Golf Course, in Antrim on Monday, November 1.
David Grayson (69) was reported missing on Monday afternoon but had not been seen since the early hours of Saturday, October 30 when he left the Top of the Town Bar, Antrim.
Inspector Julian Buchanan is urging anyone who believes they saw David at any time between Saturday and Monday to get in touch with police.
Inspector Buchanan said: “As part of our investigation into the circumstances of David’s death we are keen to establish when and where he may have entered the water and to give his family those answers.
“This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for David’s family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to David in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1113 1/11/21.”