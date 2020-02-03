Bonfire group hosting public meeting in Larne

Boyne Square Bonfire Forum is holding a public meeting on Thursday, February 17, in Larne Rangers Club at 7pm.

And the Larne group is inviting members of the community to have their say on “their bonfire”. In a statement, the Boyne Square Bonfire Forum said: “This is to give you the opportunity to share your views on how we can best positively celebrate this local tradition.

“We are particularly interested in hearing about what activities and events residents would most like to see at this period, as well as how the bonfire can be best managed moving forward.”