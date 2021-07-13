Bonfire row: Christine Frampton speaks out in support of Tigers Bay community

Carl Frampton with his wife Christine Frampton. Picture: Andrew Paton/PressEye.com

Following widespread criticism of the loyalists involved in organising the bonfire at Adam Street in north Belfast – close to the interface with the nationalist New Lodge area – Christine Frampton praised the Tigers Bay residents who provided treats for the children watching on from the nationalist side of the peaceline as the fire was lit on Sunday night.

Christine, who grew up in the mainly nationalist Poleglass area before marrying former world champion, and Tigers Bay’s most famous son, Carl in 2013.

Her husband faced an online backlash from some nationalists, including a Sinn Fein councillor, on Friday night after he called for bonfire building to be respected as it “plays a big part in a lot of people’s culture and traditions”.

Frampton also condemned the placing of any flags, effigies or posters on bonfires, saying there “isn’t a place for the burning of these things in today’s society”.

However, Councillor JJ Magee accused the boxing icon of “getting it wrong” on a number of issues – and said that “culture that expresses hate should not be respected”.

On Monday afternoon, Christine used Twitter to highlight an earlier social media message which said: “Credit to the residents of Protestant Tiger’s Bay for sending over a big box of sweets to the Catholic kids of Parkside/Limestone Road last night while they were sitting waiting on them lighting their kids bonfire.”

One of those responding to the original Facebook message was Nicola Wallace, who said: “When I seen all the kids sitting patiently on the kerb waiting for the bonfire no way we could have left them out when sharing the crisps & juice.”

Another response said: “They were so happy too! And all smiles definitely lovely to see.”

Re-posting the Facebook exchanges on Twitter, Christine said: “Love this. My kids love playing in Tigers Bay and I’ve always felt so welcome too.”

Responding to someone questioning whether the gift of crisps and juice made up for the “building of dangerous structures” across the country, Christine said: “I’m only pointing out a nice gesture that was made across communities at a contentious time of year.

“We could go round in circles arguing about these things for eternity.”

