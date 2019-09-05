Boris Johnson hails fundraising efforts of NI man with Down’s Syndrome

A 24-year-old man who lives with Down’s Syndrome has been recognised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his “spirit of generosity and philanthropy” in raising £40,000 for charity.

Ryan Bogues, from Crossgar in Co Down, has been running a ‘Ryan’s Cookie Box’ initiative since April 2015, which involves cooking baked goods every month and raising money for charity through an ‘honesty box’ placed at the end of the lane outside his family home.

He has raised thousands for cancer and dementia charities, and for local community projects such as helping pay for computers and books for schools.

The prime minister has written a personal letter to Mr Bogue, congratulating him.

“I know you do this with no thought of praise or reward, but allow me to offer my own recognition of how your inspirational fundraising efforts have done so much to support cancer and dementia charities in Northern Ireland,” Mr Johnson wrote.

“Your service exemplifies the British spirit of generosity and philanthropy, which brings out the best in us all.”

Mr Bogues is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others. Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Mr Bogues said: “I am delighted to receive this award from the prime minister and reckon that he might enjoy The Cookie Box special - Endorphin Bars — because Endorphins make you happy.

“As a big Queen fan, I am also really chuffed that I am going to be a Point of Light on Freddie Mercury Day!”

Ryan Bogue is the 1,241st winner of the Points of Light award, developed in partnership with a similar programme in the USA.