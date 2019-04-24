Boy, 5, rushed to hospital after motorcycle collision

A five-year-old boy has been rushed to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children after a collision involving a motorcycle in Newtownards.

The collision happened in the residential Lawnbrook Drive area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call shortly before 5pm and dispatched a rapid response paramedic, an emergency crew and a doctor to the scene.

The charity air ambulance was also tasked but the boy was taken to hospital in a road ambulance.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "The Charity Air Ambulance, with a HEMS crew on board, was also tasked to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

The PSNI say they hope to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have dash cam footage.

Sergeant Fisher said: “Police are investigating a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a young child in the Lawnbrook Drive, Movilla area of Newtownards around 4:45pm today (Wednesday 24 April).

“The boy was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service following the collision for treatment to his injuries."

The PSNI officer added: “Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 940 of 24/04/19.