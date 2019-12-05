Boy in hospital after morning collision on NI road

A boy is being treated in hospital following an accident in the Culmore Road in Londonderry earlier this morning.

Police have confirmed the incident was a one vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the Thornhill Park area.

The road was closed in both directions for a time as emergency services responded to the scene.

The accident happened shortly before 8am this morning, Thursday 5th December, on the main arterial route during rush hour.

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed: “A boy was taken to hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”