Boycie and David Jeffrey have their say on axing of BBC's weekly Irish League TV show

Jim Boyce and David Jeffrey both voiced their views on the issue to the News Letter, as Irish League fans lament what looks set to be a hole in the corporation’s coverage.

Called simply ‘The Irish League Show’, it was a half-hour show presented by Joel Taggart and Nicola McCarthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was broadcast last season on BBC Two at varying times on a Wednesday night (with the show’s start ranging from about 10pm to 11.35pm).

Jim Boyce and David Jeffrey

It was also broadcast in the early hours of Friday mornings on BBC3.

The news began to emerge on Sunday afternoon, when a fan asked Mr Taggart on Twitter: “Joel, is there any word on a highlights show this season – and if so when will it be shown and where?”

The reply from @TaggartJoel came: “None this season, sadly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jeffrey MBE, legendary former manager of Linfield and more recently Ballymena, told the News Letter he was “an avid fan”.

Jim Boyce and David Jeffrey

“We don’t know the content of the decision,” he said.

“Is it budgetary? We hear about cuts being made throughout, and there’s restructuring.

“All I will say is that I thoroughly enjoyed the show: I was a contributor to it on a number of occasions. It was an excellent vehicle for the promotion of the Irish League, and I’m very sad it’s not going to be aired this year.

“But what I’m not going to do is get into any criticism, because I don’t know the rationale for the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thing for me is that the BBC are continuing to livestream games, which can’t be forgotten.

“I’m not here to defend the BBC, but that’s a massive, massive investment, and something which continues to promote [the local game].”

He suggested one possible reasoning for the cut might be the “incredible access” clubs now offer their fans via their own websites and social media.

Jim ‘Boycie’ Boyce OBE, former IFA president, vice-president of Fifa, and Cliftonville chairman, said: “If this is true, it’d be very, very sad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For many people who sadly are unable to attend the matches, that highlight show was something they looked forward to every week.

“The highlights show is something for people who maybe haven’t got access to streaming.

“I watch it every week. But to be fair, I’ve got to give credit where credit is due.

“The BBC is the one broadcasting station in NI that do help promote Irish League football… I think it’s very sad that Ulster Television don’t even hardly cover Irish League football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC said yesterday: “BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.

“We will have 12 live games in total from the start of the season until October.

“Two of these fixtures will be on BBC Two NI television and a further 10 matches will be ‘live-streamed’ on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website.

“Edited highlights from all Sports Direct Premiership games, including goals, will also be available on the BBC Sport NI website.”