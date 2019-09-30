‘Brave the Shave’ raises over £8k

Staff at a Portadown butchers have raised more than £8k after they Braved the Shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Owner of T Knox and Sons Adrain Knox and workmates Vivien Wilson and Fergie Strolia got scalped on Saturday in front of a large crowd at their West Street store.

Part of the crowd which attended the Brave The Shave event at Knox's Foodcourt last Saturday afternoon. INPT40-208.

On Saturday alone the store raised £1,761.06 bringing their grand total to £8,251.06. That’s way above their £3k target.

Barry Knox said: “We will be signing over the huge cheque to Macmillan Cancer Support hopefully next week so donations are still welcome until then.

He wanted to thank all the local suppliers and businesses who kindly donated and all their customers for their words of encouragement and support as well as donations.

“I would like to thank all those who attended on the day, as well as Hair Play for sponsoring the Shave and yourselves at the Portadown Times for promoting it all,” he said.

Pictured after the charity head shaving event at Knox's Foodcourt are back row from left, Ruth McCoo, stylist, Daphne Kilpatrick, Macmillan Cancer Support area fundraiser, Chris Kirk, stylist, Barry Knox and Alex Potts, stylist. Front from left, Fergie Strolia, Vivien Wilson and Adrian Knox. INPT40-205.

The Brave the Shave was inspired by Vivien who were soon joined by her two colleagues.

Barry said: “Vivien has been a big part of our team for almost three years now at T.Knox & Sons.

“For anyone that knows Vivien, they will simply agree with me when I say, she is a kind hearted, selfless, fun, hardworking individual that always puts others before herself, hence stepping up for this brave fundraising challenge.”

Asked why she was prompted to do this for charity, Vivien said: “I have seen how cancer can affect people and their families and those who have lost loved ones to cancer.

Ready for the Brave The Shave event at Knox's Foodcourt are from left, Rhianna Hayes (8), Harry Brown (10) and Courtney Hayes (10). INPT40-206.

“I had the unfortunate experience of seeing someone in the hospice at last care and I want to raise money towards this charity as donations are heavily relied on.

“Any money raised will make a real difference to someone’s life whether it be physical, financial or emotional support.”

There are donations boxes on the shop’s counters or click to donate online; https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/vivien-wilson

Alex Potts of Hair Play does the honours for Adrian Knox. INPT40-203.

Fergie Strolia has his head shaved by Ruth McCoo of Hair Play, West St. INPT40-202.