Brian Barton: The Ulster Special Constabulary did not carry out a pogrom against Catholics

Ulster Special Constabulary men around 1920. The force in fact displayed surprising restraint in 1920s

It is dedicated to the memory of Jonathan Bardon, George Boyce and Éamon Phoenix.

I wrote chapter 8, titled: ‘The USC and the Formation of Northern Ireland, 1920-22’. It traces the origins of the Ulster Special Constabulary (USC) force, and asks whether it was really the pre war ‘UVF in all but name.’ It reviews the debate over whether the term ‘pogrom’ (orchestrated anti Catholic ethnic cleansing) is applicable to the 1920-22 ‘troubles’, evaluates the role and record of the USC then, and sets this in the context of the creation of, and challenges to, the six county state.

It also considers how events in southern Ireland, and the policies adopted by its leaders, impacted on Northern Ireland, and discusses the British government’s response to developments in Ireland during the revolutionary period.

To unionists, USC members were courageous volunteers, who triumphantly defeated those intent on ‘arson and murder’

The Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), formed in 1912, was an antecedent of the USC, formed eight years later in 1920. In May 1918, before the end of the Great War, the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) warned that it was ready to resume its role in defending the Union if required. In mid 1920 it revived, and various paramilitary groups mushroomed up; in east Belfast, Rev John Redmond raised a force to protect ‘life and property… regardless of creed, class or political affiliation.’

Their emergence was due to fears that the IRA campaign would spread to Ulster, doubts that Dublin Castle could preserve order and concern that British troops in the region would be transferred south as the Anglo-Irish War intensified.

In June ’20, the unionist leadership decided to revive the UVF and, in September, pleaded that British ministers form a special constabulary with the UVF as its nucleus. Lloyd George, the UK prime minister, was responsive; he was anxious to release more troops for service elsewhere in Ireland and concerned to avoid the collapse of order in the north.

Existing UVF structures were not utilised; instead, on November 1, an appeal was made for ‘all law-abiding citizens’ to join the new force (USC). Its stated purpose was to supplement the security forces in responding to the IRA campaign and, ultimately, to preserve the Union. Selection committees were instructed to recruit ‘men … of unquestionable fidelity’, and enlistees swore an oath to ‘serve… the King.’ Its largest element was the ‘B’ Specials who were part-time police, and performed one evening patrol weekly within their neighbourhood.

Brian Barton is a Belfast-based historian. He is author of 'The Belfast Blitz: the city in the war years'

The USC has been described inaccurately as the UVF ‘rebranded’. There were not enough ex UVF members to fill its ranks. Also, in Co Down, for example, 42% of USC applicants would have been aged under 16 in 1914, too young to have served in the pre-war UVF, and just 17% had served in the armed forces. Likewise, an analysis of USC fatalities (1920-22) indicated that 43% were under 16 in 1914, and that 24% had previous military experience. Under the terms of the Government of Ireland Act, 1920, responsibility for policing was to be transferred to the Belfast administration.

The emerging partition was anathema to all nationalists. In 1921-22, they expressed this hostility by abstaining from the Northern parliament (elected in May ’21), and public bodies they controlled pledged allegiance to Dail Eireann. Southern leaders encouraged these responses, and largely determined the northern minority’s level of engagement with the new state. The Truce (1921 July 11), which ended the Anglo-Irish War, was applied to the six counties. Under its terms, the Special Constabulary (USC) was suspended and the operations of the army and RIC curtailed. In addition, the IRA was officially recognised, and thus at liberty to organise and recruit. Its Northern OC [Officer Commanding] claimed that, subsequently, ‘practically all [Catholics] flocked to our standard’.

Unionists regarded the treaty as a surrender to Sinn Fein and, subsequently, anticipated an all-out IRA campaign. They also distrusted the British government in its on-going negotiations with Irish leaders; so as not to prejudice their outcome, it delayed transferring any powers to the Belfast government. Disillusioned ‘B’ Specials resigned from the force (10% in Fermanagh during August/September ‘21), and membership of northern Protestant paramilitaries soared (to 21,000 by November). Meanwhile, in effect, the ‘Northern IRA… was born’, as a consequence of its Dublin headquarters reorganising its units. Its subsequent actions precipitated loyalist reprisals and sectarian confrontation. Between July ’20 and November ’21, 165 persons died in Northern Ireland’s ‘troubles.’

Once policing powers were transferred to the Belfast government (1921 November 22), unionists demanded that it suppress the republican threat. But the Treaty (1921 December 6) prolonged the political uncertainty; it provided for a Boundary Commission which would revise the existing North/South border if the unionist leader James Craig refused to accept all-Ireland institutions. Nationalists harboured hopes that this would so reduce Northern Ireland’s territory as to make the state unviable.

In early 1922 the intensity of the violence reached unprecedented levels. The IRA launched an increasingly determined campaign, which Michael Collins covertly orchestrated. Initially, it was a ‘largely Belfast and border affair’: for example, 40 unionists were kidnapped in Fermanagh and Tyrone in mid-January ’22 (over half were USC members) and, in early February, the IRA attacked ‘A’ Specials at Clones, killing four. Between January 1-March 14, sectarian riots and reprisals in Belfast caused 83 deaths; ‘no one [was] brought to justice.’ Craig’s government responded by re-engaging and enlarging the USC and passing the Special Powers Act (April 7). Though far-reaching, unlike in southern Ireland, its terms did not include capital punishment for persons bearing arms.

Levels of violence peaked in May 1922. After anti-Treaty forces had seized the Four Courts, Dublin (April 14), Collins sought to avert civil war by launching a ‘crusade’ aimed at ending partition. Pro and anti-Treaty IRA forces merged with its northern divisions to form an ‘Army of the North’, which launched an all-out offensive. In a ‘war of intimidation’, Protestant civilians in Belfast were expelled from ‘mixed areas’, non-Catholic workers were murdered and an arson campaign was conducted against the city’s industry and commerce. This provoked a ferocious loyalist backlash against the northern minority. Over 600 violent incidents were recorded in the six counties during May. These included: the burning down of ‘big houses’; targeting of police, especially ‘B’ Specials, and guerilla attacks along the border. On the May 27, 600 IRA members occupied the Belleek-Pettigo salient, a 60-strong USC contingent failed to dislodge them and the army was eventually deployed; it was its first confrontation with the IRA since the July ‘21 Truce.

During June 1922, violence levels fell sharply, and thereafter order was gradually restored. This was partly a consequence of Craig’s NI government invoking its emergency powers (late May): it interned IRA suspects (728 persons, 1922-24) and enlarged the USC (it numbered 19,500 in November ’21; 32,000 by mid 1922). In addition, after the outbreak of civil war in the south (June 28), the IRA was ordered to cease operations in the six counties. Meanwhile, partly due to war-weariness, northern Catholics ‘turned against’ the force; this ‘sealed its collapse.’

The minority regarded the ‘troubles’ as being an anti Catholic ‘pogrom’, orchestrated by Craig’s government which had allegedly encouraged USC brutality. To unionists, its members were courageous volunteers, who triumphantly defeated those intent on ‘arson and murder.’ Undoubtedly, the Northern minority were the ‘principal victims’ during the ‘troubles’: of the 498 deaths in Belfast (July ’20 - June ’22), 56 % were Catholics though they comprised 24% of the population; 23,000 were expelled from their homes and 8,500 from their workplaces. Their alienation from the state was reinforced by the ‘troubles’, and the perceived partisanship of the USC. Undoubtedly its members were under stress – easy targets, living at home and isolated; they lacked adequate training; their group solidarity underlay a strong impulse to avenge stricken comrades and they shared an assumption that the minority supported the IRA.

However, arguably, the ‘vast majority’ of USC members ‘displayed surprising restraint.’ Fifty-four Specials lost their lives during the ‘troubles’, some in horrific circumstances (IRA fatalities totalled 35). Craig’s government has been criticised for failing to strengthen the force’s disciplinary procedures and prioritising unionist solidarity over social justice. Nevertheless, it neither condoned nor encouraged USC reprisals. Its priority was to retain Westminster’s support. Craig regarded police reprisals and sectarian violence as being ‘very adverse to the loyalist cause.’ He feared that British ministers might ‘wash their hands of the whole affair’, and recognised that the state could not single-handedly survive ‘a campaign of atrocity’ with the South.

Also, imputations of weakness on Craig’s part should be set in context. The Dublin government disregarded excesses by its National Army – in the interests of ‘internal security.’ It executed anti-Treaty IRA members, 77 between 17 November ’22 and 30 May ’23 (there were no death sentences in the North). By February ’24, it had imprisoned 13,000 republicans. Furthermore, it adopted a policy of authorised reprisals; unauthorised reprisals were also carried out by its security forces. Meanwhile, Westminster granted an amnesty to republican prisoners (January 1922) not for reasons of justice, but to ease the ‘security situation.’

Clearly also the ‘suffering’ was not ‘restricted to one religious group’: 20% of those expelled from their homes were Protestants, 1920-22, as were one-third of all murder victims. Unionists considered that all violent deaths were perpetrated or provoked by the IRA, and indeed a recent study concluded that: ‘republican activism’ was the ‘driver for sectarian violence.’ Another stated that the disorder in Belfast was largely a ‘response to perceived provocations … Almost 75% of all people killed … died within a few days of a major IRA attack.’ Moreover, the ‘troubles’ ended once the republicans abandoned their campaign.

Statistics of the ‘troubles’, 1920-22, do not justify its designation as a ‘pogrom.’ The minority lost ‘barely 0.1%’ of its population, and the percentage of Catholics who died then (57%) was lower than between 1969-1994 (60%). Furthermore, between 1911-26, the Catholic population in Belfast grew (from 93,243 to 95,682). Only in the South, where the Protestant population fell by one-third (1911-1926), was there a mass exodus of population, a defining characteristic of a ‘pogrom.’

Arguably, the USC played a ‘crucial part in suppressing violence’, 1920-22. It helped assuage the loyalist impulse to confront the republican threat and, in east Ulster, it was the key to the IRA’s inability to challenge British authority. Also, Craig had no option but to rely on it. The army battalions based in Northern Ireland were under British government control, and it was reluctant to deploy them. It felt constrained by the Truce, and feared reopening the Anglo-Irish war and undermining Collins’ efforts to implement the Treaty. Likewise, the RIC was a Westminster responsibility, and it was understrength, demoralised and distrusted by unionists. Its replacement, the RUC, was not operational until June 1922, and had then just 1,100 members. The USC therefore bore the brunt of all security work, even along the border, though Craig had originally envisioned that it would act merely as a ‘reserve force’, to be utilized ‘in case of emergency’ in support of troops and RIC.

The USC was a ‘symptom of the divisions’ in the North, ‘not the cause.’ When established, the Irish News predicted that ‘not a nationalist’ would apply. Its oath stressed loyalty to the Crown and, by implication, to the Northern Ireland state whose existence most Catholics abhorred. They were discouraged from joining by their church, and by the prospect of social ostracism and IRA retribution if they did.