Brian Brady’s family ‘still numb with shock’ after his sudden death, says priest

The family of Brian Brady, who was found dead on Monday, thanked the emergency services for their help.

The 38-year-old father of four had been found at his home in Dingwell Park Lurgan after his family became concerned.

At a packed St Peter’s Church in Lurgan, his brother James, paid tribute to Brian who he described as ‘a rocket’.

“I will always cherish the memories we shared together and always remember the great times we had. It is something I will hold on to forever.

“Love you always. I will see you on the other side someday when we will all be together again. Fly high my brother. You will never walk alone.”

Canon Liam Stevenson told the congregation that his death was ‘very sudden’. “It was a huge shock to all his relatives and friends. Many are still numb with shock, upset and grief at Brian’s untimely passing.

“No one expected that on this Friday, half way through the month of June, that there would be much weeping and mourning. These emotions are all understandable following the death of one who had hoped for many more decades of life to see his children grow.

“All those dreams for life were all very suddenly cut short last Monday.

“There were obviously many occasions for laughing and dancing in Brian’s short life. I can think of the births of his children, the recent rejoicing at Liverpool’s sixth European Cup win, his relationship with his fiancee Kathy.

“Brian attended Tannaghmore PS transfering at age 11 to Lismore Comprehensive in Craigavon. He moved on to Portadown Tech training as an electrical engineer serving his time and achieving an NVQ Level 2 Diploma. He gained employment in Almac.

“He was a passionate supporter of Liverpool FC and as recently as 10th of March, he, with James and his three older children attended a game in Anfield. He was also a motorbike enthusiast. Brian had a great zest for life making friends very easily and that is indicative of the large congregation here this afternoon.

“He was the life and soul of the family and was very loyal to family and friends. I was delighted to hear that Brian phoned his mother every day building up a very strong personal relationship.”

Brian was laid to rest at St Colman’s Cemetery. He is deeply mourned by his father John, mother Nuala, children, Caolan, Chloe, Kaitlan and Rachael, fiancé of Kathy and sister Fiona and brothers Peter and James as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.