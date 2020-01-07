‘Broke’ sister leads tributes after sudden death of brother

An east Belfast woman has paid an emotional tribute to her “protector” after the death of her brother on Sunday.

Chelsea Laverty said she was feeling “broke” now that her “big brother is gone”.

She posted the tribute online after brother Gary died suddenly, leaving behind a wife and two children.

She added: “My big brother, my protector. Anyone knows us knows we are so close and can’t take in that this has happened to us, it doesn’t feel real.

“How can life be this cruel? Why you?”

Ms Laverty also urged people who may be having problems to reach out to someone.

“Suicide isn’t selfish, suicide is real,” she said.

“But please remember, you are always loved by someone even if your head’s telling you different.”

Police confirmed they attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Lord Street area of Belfast on Sunday and were not treating the death as suspicious.

A keen footballer and coach, Gary coached East Belfast IIs during the 2018/19 season and helped the team win Division 3B and the Walter Moore Cup.

He also played a “handful of matches” that season and chipped in with a “memorable goal or two”.

East Belfast FC said it was “devastated” to learn of his passing.

“Gary was nothing short of a gentleman and was very well liked at the club,” a statement said.

“He was friendly, selfless and was an integral part of the dressing room always bringing a smile to the faces of both the players and the staff.

“It is with great sadness the football club mourns his passing.

“Our sympathies are with his wife and two children along with his relatives, and everyone else who is affected by his death.”

The club also posted several messages from players and coaches who said Gary was a “great person inside and out” and a “gentleman” who was “unselfish with his time”.

Gary’s death was also mourned by the East Belfast branch of the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP).

“The officers and members of East Belfast PUP branch deeply regret the heartbreaking news of the sudden death of Gary Laverty,” it said on Twitter.

“Our deepest sympathy go to Lav, Patsy and family. Never to be forgotten Gary done tremendous work within East Belfast. One of life’s true gentlemen.”

A funeral will take place at Willowfield Church on My Lady’s Road, Belfast on Friday at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Roselawn Cemetery at 2pm.

• SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon called on a new Executive to “prioritise the mental health and addiction crisis devastating our community”.

The North Belfast MLA said that to “maintain focus and drive, it should be led by a junior minister with specific responsibility for mental health and well-being”.

“No part of Northern Ireland is immune,” she added.

“Whether it manifests itself through despair, addiction, loneliness, self-harm or suicide, the signs are there that we have a deep-rooted problem that needs to be addressed urgently.”

• Telephone helpines: Samaritans on 116123 and Lifeline NI on 0808 808 8000.