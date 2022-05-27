Bruce Springsteen: Tickets for Dublin shows 2023 go on sale May 27 - see where to get tickets

These shows are due to start in early 2023 and include two in Dublin.

These are their first live shows in six years.

World-famous rocker Bruce Springsteen, said he was looking forward to seeing his "great and loyal fans" on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

American arena dates are yet to be announced though the band will visit cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK and Belgium from the end of April until July.

The Dublin shows will be at the RDS on Friday 5 and Sunday 7 May.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," he has said.

"And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

"See you out there, next year - and beyond."

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

