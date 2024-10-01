Bryan Adams has announced he is coming to the SSE arena in Belfast with his ‘Roll With The Punches’ Tour 2025

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams has announced a Belfast date for his ‘Roll With The Punches’ Tour 2025.

The Canadian music icon will rock The SSE Arena, Belfast on 21st May with his band.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am via www.Ticketmaster.ie

Bryan Adams is set to release his highly anticipated second Live At The Royal Albert Hall boxset, featuring complete performances of three of his iconic albums: Reckless, 18 'Til I Die, and So Happy It Hurts.

Scheduled for release on November 15th, 2024, this collection captures the energy of three sold-out concerts at the historic London venue in May 2024.

One night was particularly special as that performance celebrated the 40th anniversary of Reckless.

The box sets will include a total of 36 songs across 3 CDs or 4 LPs, complemented by a Blu-Ray disc containing all three concert films and a 32-page photo book filled with exclusive images from the performances.

Each film is directed by Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Dick Carruthers, known for his exceptional work in concert cinematography.

Bryan Adams has the reputation of being one the most exciting live musicians in the world.

He has 17 studio albums including his latest album “So Happy It Hurts” (nominated for a Grammy), “Pretty Woman – The Musical”, Classic pt. I and pt. II, which feature new recordings of his greatest hits, released digitally and in ATMOS with Platoon, are also available physically with BMG.