Bus and police car collide at Christmas lights switch-on in Portadown
A bus and a police car collided during the Christmas Lights Switch-On in Portadown.
Eyewitnesses said the large bus, which had Banbridge as its destination, collided with a police car in the town centre on Saturday.
Hundreds of people were in town to witness the festive lights switch on, including many young families and children.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A two-vehicle road traffic collision took place involving a bus and a police car in the Market Street area of Portadown on Saturday afternoon (20 November).
“No one was injured during the incident and minor damage was caused.”
-
-
Jake Bailey-Sloan: Lack of witnesses ‘hard to take’ says heartbroken father of popular Portadown murder victim
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.