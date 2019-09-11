Cairncastle war memorial proposal supported by council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is backing plans for a war memorial in Cairncastle.

The local government authority has agreed to fund a base for the proposed tribute.

After the matter was raised in the council chamber by DUP party colleagues, Councillors Angela Smyth and Andrew Clarke, East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said it was a welcome development.

Mr Lyons added: “I have been working with the Friends of the 36th Ulster Division Cairncastle group for many months to help advance their plans to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in a dignified manner.

“The proposed memorial will help to remember those from the Cairncastle area who laid down their lives in two world wars and who have not been recognised in other memorials, such as the Larne War Memorial.”

Mr Lyons continued: “Despite criticism from the usual quarters, this memorial will allow the Cairncastle community to remember those who fought for their freedom irrespective of religion or political persuasion.

“I want to commend the Friends of the 36th Ulster Division Cairncastle group for their leadership on this issue and their determination to see this project to completion.

“This is a fitting tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and we look forward to continuing our engagement with the group in the weeks and months ahead.”

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said: “At the recent meeting of full council, members agreed to support the installation of the foundation and the base, subject to the memorial and commemoration framework.”