Call for donations as ceremony of celebration arranged for tragic mother-of-three Debbie Crothers after her body was found during mass manhunt

Debbie Crothers

The 53-year-old had mysteriously vanished from her home in the Dunliskin Gardens area of Carrickfergus sometime after 6.30pm on Friday, December 10.

Her neighbours later noticed her door lying open and alerted police.

A huge search operation sprang into effect, involving up to 50 volunteers per day.

It is understood she was found on wasteground adjacent to Carrick Grammar School, not far from the Elim church which she attended, at about 4pm on Saturday, December 18.

She was a devoutly religious woman; her Facebook page timeline was filled with Biblical posts, and she was affiliated with the town’s Elim Church.

Pastor Jonny Redmond told the News Letter: “Debbie was a much loved member of our congregation and we are devastated at her loss.

“We continue to pray for her family and all who knew and loved her at this difficult time.”

A notice on the Funeral Times webiste reads: “Much loved mum of Paul, Bill and Adam, loving nanny of Masie and wife of Billy.

“A celebration for Debbie’s life will take place on Wednesday December 29, 2021, in Carrickfergus Elim Church at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Carnmoney East Cemetery.”

Instead of flowers, her family ask for donations to the Community Rescue Service Belfast, Adelaide Business Centre, Apollo Road, Belfast BT12 2HP.

You can donate by visiting this webiste: www.mulhollandsfuneraldirectors.com

