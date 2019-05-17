Calvin Parke Dripps: My heart will never beat the same says grieving mum

A young Co Londonderry man who was killed in a road traffic collision near Toomebridge on Tuesday night is to be laid to rest in his home town of Magherafelt tomorrow.

Calvin Parke Dripps, 22, died following a single-vehicle collision on Roguery Road at around 9.30pm.

His grieving mother, Dianne Parke, shared a photograph of her son on Facebook, with a message saying: “My heart will never beat the same. My soul is crushed. My baby boy.”

His heartbroken sister, Rheigan, also shared a number of pictures of her beloved brother on Facebook, along with the message: “No words will ever describe how much I love you. You weren’t just my big brother you were my best friend.

“I miss you with all my heart. My life will never be the same without you.”

According to a family notice, a celebration of Calvin’s life will take place at his home from 1pm.

He will be laid to rest in Polepatrick Cemetery.

“An angel lived among us, a gift from God above. He showered us with kindness and shared with us his love,” the family notice said.

In another notice, the management, staff and employees of Super Seal Windows Systems expressed their regret at the passing of Calvin and extended their sympathy to his mother and family circle.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.