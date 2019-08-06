Campbell College Pipe Band Battlefield Tour
Members of the Campbell College Pipe Band visited the major battlefield sites paying respects to Old Cambelians who lost their lives on foreign shores
Tuesday 06 August 2019 10:58
Pictures by Michael Copoper
Piper Matthew Wilson of the Campbell College Pipe Band plays at the Pipers Memorial at Longueval
The Campbell College Pipes and Drums play at Tyne Cot, the largest Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery to commemorate 4 Old Campbellians who have no known grave: H Stevenson (OC 988), W Moore (OC 879), B Malone (OC 121) and W Campbell (OC 364)
Pipe Major Ollie Smyth of the Campbell College Pipe Band plays for the final time on the Battlefield Tour at The Island of Ireland Peace Park in Messines, near Ypres in Flanders, Belgium
