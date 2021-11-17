Can you help find missing Alastair Adair who normally wears a beanie hat?

Police are asking the public to help find missing Alastair Adair from the Donegall Road area of South Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 11:07 am

Alastair, who is 55-years-old is known to have links to the Belvoir area and also Portstewart.

In a post on social media the PSNI say that ‘at this stage it is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing though he would often wear a hat like in the picture’.

Anyone with information in relation to Alastair’s whereabouts is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 567 of 13/11/21.

Alastair Adair - PSNI picture
