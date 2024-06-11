As a youngster Ruth Warmington from Bangor, a young carer for her brother, was assisted by the charity Action for Children

A Co Down woman who has been a carer since the age of just eight is celebrating a golden achievement.

Bangor woman Ruth Warmington, 20, who was a young carer for her younger brother who started having seizures at three and was later diagnosed with epilepsy, recently received her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Buckingham Palace.

As a young carer Ruth was limited to what she could do outside school due to her caring role, and her family focusing on her three younger brothers, so she was delighted when Cathy, family support practitioner from Action for Children got involved with their family.

Ruth said: “Cathy came to meet me at home, then she invited me out for hot chocolate and treats. Escaping from my family, but knowing I wasn’t going too far away, was wonderful. I didn’t have to worry about mum being on her own with the boys. At home everything was about my brother, but with Cathy it was about me! I loved my time with her.

Ruth Warmington, centre, with Cheryl, left, Girls' Brigade, and her mum Corrin at Buckingham Palace, where she received her Gold Duke of Edinburgh award

“At school, my friends just didn’t get it. They’d be worrying about what phones or clothes they wanted, where they were going at the weekend. I was worried was my brother going to have another seizure. Would he hurt himself? Would there be another ambulance at our house? But Cathy understood my worries and concerns, she quietly reassured me, took my worries seriously and gave me outlets to dump my stresses. She got me involved in activities and residentials with other kids who were in similar situations and it made a world of difference to me, to my mental health and to my coping at home and school.”

Throughout her childhood Ruth also enjoyed going to Girls’ Brigade. There were times when it wasn’t possible for her family to get Ruth to her weekly meetings or to extra activities, but thanks to 297th NI Girls’ Brigade captain Cheryl Miller and her team of volunteers Ruth was able to attend every week.

Ruth said: “Like Cathy, Cheryl knew what was going on at home. She would go out of her way to give me extra support, arrange lifts, provide equipment and I’ll never forget that. Kindness and understanding go a long way for a young carer.”

Cheryl added: “It has been a privilege to see Ruth grow from the little girl joining our Girls’ Brigade Company at the age of four to recently completing her Officer training aged 20! Ruth has developed lifelong friendships, worked hard and developed into the outgoing, confident young lady she is today. She has shown real determination especially through her teenage years and always with a smile on her face.”

Ruth, who is now studying a Music Business BA (Hons) degree at London Metropolitan University, was recently invited with her mum Corrin and Cheryl to Buckingham Palace to celebrate achieving her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.