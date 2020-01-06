Carl Frampton joins pro fighters supporting families of young Belfast boxers

Carl Frampton is the latest professional fighter to donate personal memorabilia to raise funds for the families of two young amateur Belfast boxers who died in recent days.

The former two-weight world champion has donated his gloves and shorts from his last fight to be auctioned off to the highest bidder – with the money going to the families of 13-year-old Eoin Hamill and Cillian Draine who was 11.

Eoin died following a collision on the Springfield Road in west Belfast on Friday, less than 24 hours after Cillian was found dead at his home in the north of the city.

Eoin was described by the Gleann Amateur Boxing Club as a “lovely young kid,” with great potential in the sport, while the Star ABC said Cillian was a “vibrant and eager young boy” who loved boxing.

A number of Northern Ireland’s top boxers have now rallied behind the families of the young boys in an effort to raise money to cover funeral and other expenses.

One of the first was local hero and former Olympic medallist Michael Conlan who launched an auction for his fight shorts in aid of the Hamill family, and later added boxing gloves, also signed by Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes, with the proceeds going to the Draine family.

Other items for auction were donated by local boxers Sean McComb, Ruairi Dalton and Padraig McCrory, and by Dublin fighters Katie Taylor and Luke Keeler.

By Monday afternoon the bids for a number of the top items were approaching £3,000 each.

Hundreds of people attended a candlelit vigil that was held in Turf Lodge on Sunday night in memory of the two boys.

A funeral service for Cillian will take place on Tuesday afternoon at St Therese of Lisieux Church on the Somerton Road.

Eoin’s funeral is due to take place at the Holy Trinity Church in Turf Lodge on Tuesday morning.