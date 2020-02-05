Carnlough car parking changes after ‘dramatic increase’ in Game of Thrones tours

New coach parking provision is proposed for Carnlough in response to a Game of Thrones-driven tourism spike.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is consulting with residents of the Co Antrim village over planned changes to the harbour car park.

In a statement, the local authority said: “The public are being invited to a consultation meeting in Carnlough to discuss the proposal of reconfiguring the harbour car park to address the need for coach parking.

“Carnlough’s popularity has soared in recent years since it featured in the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones. Arya Stark famously emerged from the water at Carnlough Harbour in series 6 and since then visitor numbers have dramatically increased.”

The public are invited to give their opinions on the suggested changes at a meeting at the Heritage Hub in the Town Hall on Tuesday, February 25, 4.00pm - 8.00pm.

Council officers will be in attendance to answer any questions in relation to the new car park layout. There will be images to view of the proposed changes. A survey has also been created for people to submit their views, https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CarnloughHarbourCarPark