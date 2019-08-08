Carrick Rangers and Larne pay tribute to Tommy Breslin

East Antrim football clubs have paid tribute to Cliftonville FC legend Tommy Breslin.

Breslin, who enjoyed a career as a player and manager at Solitude, also had a spell in the amber and black of Carrick in 1993 and the red of Larne in the early 90s.

The Taylor’s Avenue club stated: “Carrick Rangers Football Club is saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Cliftonville Football Club manager and CRFC player Tommy Breslin.

“On behalf of the manager, staff, players and officials of Carrick Rangers, we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Breslin family circle and friends.”

A Larne FC spokesperson said: “Everyone at the club would like to send their sincere condolences to the family of Tommy Breslin, following his untimely passing. As well as being a player and manager of great distinction at Cliftonville, he also played for the Invermen for a spell in the early 90s. He will be greatly missed across the Irish League community.”

Tommy was at the helm in a four-year period which saw Cliftonville win eight trophies including back-to-back Irish Premiership titles in 2013 and 2014. His sudden death at the age of 58 has shocked local football.

In a statement on Cliftonville’s website, chairman Gerard Lawlor said the Reds have lost one of their “greatest sons”.

“Tommy was a totally unique human being,” said the chairman. “With his infectious smile and warm personality, he could change the atmosphere in a room by merely entering it.

“Bressie was one in a million, I genuinely have never heard a bad word said about him and I have yet to meet a more humble person.

“Our club has lost one of its greatest sons – if not the greatest. He is a legend in the highest definition of the word. Tommy Breslin may be gone but he’ll never be forgotten by anyone at Cliftonville. He changed people’s lives, he made men believe and he delivered people’s dreams.”

Extending sympathy to the Breslin family circle, Mr Lawlor added: “I offer my own and Cliftonville Football Club’s condolences and deep heartfelt sorrow at this very painful time.”