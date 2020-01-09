Carrick Rangers pay tribute to home club fan Stephen Clements

Football-loving broadcaster Stephen Clements has been remembered by his hometown club Carrick Rangers.

In a statement the Premiership club said it was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of BBC Radio Ulster presenter and Carrickfergus native.

BBC presenter Stephen Clements.

“Stephen grew up in the Victoria area of the town and was well known to many people involved in Carrick Rangers, being both a supporter and a friend of the club, “ Carrick Rangers added.

“His help in raising awareness of our previous gala dinner events in aid of charity was just one small gesture of his kindness and heart; he will be sorely missed in the Carrick community and indeed throughout the country.

“The thoughts of everyone at Carrick Rangers are with his wife Natasha, children Poppy and Robbie, brother Gavin and the rest of his family circle and close friends.”

Tributes have flooded in since news emerged on Tuesday of the sudden death of the 47-year-old radio star.

Neighbouring Larne also thanked Stephen for his support on projects and the Northern Ireland football team paid tribute to a man they described as a friend and supporter.

Stephen’s funeral service will be held at Roselawn cemetery, Belfast, on Tuesday at 4.30pm