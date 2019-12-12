Carrick Rangers suspend training and matches after death of Jerry Thompson

Professional support is being offered to everyone associated with Carrick Rangers Football Club following the sudden death of their player Jerry Thompson.

The Premiership club has also suspended training and matches after the 24-year-old from north Belfast passed away on Tuesday.

Jerry in action for Larne.

In a statement, Carrick Rangers said: “Our deepest sympathies and thoughts remain with Jerry’s family and friends at this dreadfully sad time.

“As a club, we know it is important to stay strong and support each other in the coming days and weeks. We have made provision for the players, management, staff and all connected or associated with Carrick Rangers to ensure that they have the professional help and support they need.

“We would encourage anyone, inside or outside of the club, who at any stage may feel that they need to speak to someone in a time when they are struggling, to not suffer in silence. It’s OK to not be OK.

“As a mark of respect, our first team and academy have suspended all football training and matches at this present time.”

Jerry, who was man of the match in Saturday’s home win over Institute, was a popular figure in local football having played for a number of other clubs too including neighbouring Larne and Portadown.